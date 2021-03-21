X-CASH Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $91,127.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 111.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,431,144,380 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.