XGOX (XGOX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 56.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One XGOX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. XGOX has a market cap of $40,510.24 and approximately $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XGOX has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,266.89 or 0.99994591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00074780 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003384 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

XGOX Coin Trading

