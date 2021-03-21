Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XIACF. Citigroup raised Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie downgraded Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS XIACF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,736. Xiaomi has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

