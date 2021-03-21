Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yalla Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Shares of YALA stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $66,459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,866,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,495,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,150,000.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

