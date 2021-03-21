yearn.finance (YFI) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $215.25 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $34,839.83 or 0.59987838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00461237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00142078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.60 or 0.00698374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

