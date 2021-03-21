Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGE Energy.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

MGE Energy stock opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,479,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.