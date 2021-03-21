Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 446.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,170. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.