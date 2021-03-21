Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

SYBT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,543,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 425,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,609. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

