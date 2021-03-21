Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.32 Million

Analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post sales of $32.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $33.00 million. Veracyte posted sales of $31.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $186.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.53 million to $199.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $271.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Veracyte by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. 2,009,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,776. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.