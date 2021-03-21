Zacks: Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report $18.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.48 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $20.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $69.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 billion to $71.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.74 billion to $75.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

