Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $75.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.40 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $68.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $295.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.63 million to $301.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $297.42 million, with estimates ranging from $281.38 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gabelli downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

FBNC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 379,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Bancorp by 513.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $141,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

