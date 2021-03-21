Zacks: Analysts Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $76.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

