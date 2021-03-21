Zacks: Analysts Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report sales of $65.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.97 million and the lowest is $61.23 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $177.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $339.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.43 million to $366.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $584.64 million, with estimates ranging from $558.58 million to $628.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,594. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,588.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,187 shares of company stock worth $376,243 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

