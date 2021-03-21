Zacks: Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post $180.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.86 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $182.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $784.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.82 million to $789.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $856.81 million, with estimates ranging from $854.12 million to $859.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.89 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

SRI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. 273,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.20 million, a PE ratio of -125.92 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 370,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 56.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 368,074 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1,426.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 175,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 21.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 117,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

