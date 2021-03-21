Zacks: Analysts Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. The Toro reported sales of $929.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $159,953.00. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,067 shares of company stock worth $5,079,257. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Ossiam purchased a new position in The Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72. The Toro has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $105.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

