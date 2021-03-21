Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $225,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,431,292. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,972,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

