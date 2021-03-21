Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

ELOX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 208,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,011. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $149.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

