Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.82 Million

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report sales of $13.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $14.25 million. First Community posted sales of $12.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $56.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $57.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.59 million, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $58.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCCO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Community presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $158.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.