Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million.

MCHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marchex by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 98,202 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 384,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,711. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

