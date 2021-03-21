Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post $5.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $6.36 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $34.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $36.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,454. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

