Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 1,124,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

