Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $124.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.