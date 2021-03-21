Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $124.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

