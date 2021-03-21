Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $0.29. First Solar posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In other news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Solar by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Solar by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $35,931,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.