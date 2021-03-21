Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Iteris reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.