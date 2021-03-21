Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domo from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.86.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,379,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 929,958 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 1,341.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 215,507 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

