Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) to Hold

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $460.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.