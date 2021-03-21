Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Separately, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $157.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 350,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

