Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Zalando from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

