Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.64 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 61% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $14.64 million and $581,245.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00261967 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00100288 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00053539 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,542,700 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

