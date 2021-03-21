Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $669,100.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $669,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,779.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.94. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

