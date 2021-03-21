Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.86 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $205.72 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00077314 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002636 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000758 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,366,919,352 coins and its circulating supply is 11,075,452,199 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

