Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zuora by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Zuora by 194.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zuora by 4.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 2,100,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $60,273.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,168 shares of company stock worth $1,332,866. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

