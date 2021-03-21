Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Zynex posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYXI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

NASDAQ ZYXI traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 547,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. Zynex has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $581.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after buying an additional 412,732 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $4,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 76.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

