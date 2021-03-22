-$0.02 EPS Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is $0.21. Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunrun.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,389.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $529,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,173.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $328,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 623,380 shares of company stock valued at $47,396,964. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

