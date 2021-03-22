$0.15 EPS Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.