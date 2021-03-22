$0.18 EPS Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. The Descartes Systems Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $61.12 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.