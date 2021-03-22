-$0.25 EPS Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. HollyFrontier reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 53,028 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.