-$0.33 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,109 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after buying an additional 731,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

