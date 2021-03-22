$0.60 EPS Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.36 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $839.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $30.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Univest Financial by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Univest Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Univest Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

