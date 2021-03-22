0Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $424,522.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $47.04 million and $424,522.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

