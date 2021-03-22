$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $83.54 on Friday. Lumentum has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $112.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

