$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

CWK stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,538,000 after acquiring an additional 919,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 217,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

