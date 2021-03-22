$1.98 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $1.59. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $9.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

