$10.22 EPS Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will report $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.32 to $10.99. Cable One posted earnings of $11.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $44.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.58 to $52.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $52.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.03 to $67.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cable One.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

CABO stock opened at $1,757.16 on Friday. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,206.89 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,957.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,957.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cable One by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 20,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cable One by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

