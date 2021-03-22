1,059 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after purchasing an additional 460,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 346,879 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Equifax by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after buying an additional 238,330 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $174.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.38. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

