$11.10 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post $11.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Itamar Medical reported sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $52.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.48 million to $53.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $68.86 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itamar Medical.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. 48 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,643. The company has a market cap of $373.87 million, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

