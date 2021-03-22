1,115,000 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Shares of ASO opened at $25.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 12,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $261,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052 in the last 90 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

