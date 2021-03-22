115 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.69.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $529.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $565.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.28. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.00 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

