11,571 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Acquired by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

