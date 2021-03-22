1,198 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK opened at $196.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.80 and its 200-day moving average is $175.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $199.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

